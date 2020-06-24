Police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired

The Louisville Metro police department has fired one of the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. A termination letter for Officer Brett Hankison released by the city’s police department today said Hankinson violated procedures by showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life."

The letter also said Hankinson violated the rule against using deadly force. Taylor, who was Black, was shot eight times by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant during a March 13 narcotics investigation. Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.

Taylor, who was employed as an EMT, was inside of her home when police conducted a “no-knock raid” on her home. Thinking the police officers were intruders, Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, allegedly shot at police.

Louisville Metro Police officers returned fire, striking and killing Taylor.

Walker was originally arrested for firing at police, but later was released.

