Police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired

Sam Upshaw/AP
In this March 19, 2020 photo, Bianca Austin composes herself before making remarks during a vigil for her niece, Breonna Taylor, outside the Judicial Center in downtown Louisville, Ky. A prominent civil rights and personal injury attorney has been hired by the family of Breonna Taylor who was fatally shot by Kentucky police in her home. News outlets reported Attorney Ben Crump was hired Monday, May 11, by the family of Breonna Taylor, who was 26 when officers entered her Louisville home early on March 13 as part of a narcotics investigation and fatally shot her. (Sam Upshaw/Courier Journal via AP)
Posted at 5:43 PM, Jun 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-23 20:43:07-04

The Louisville Metro police department has fired one of the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. A termination letter for Officer Brett Hankison released by the city’s police department today said Hankinson violated procedures by showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life."

The letter also said Hankinson violated the rule against using deadly force. Taylor, who was Black, was shot eight times by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant during a March 13 narcotics investigation. Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.

Taylor, who was employed as an EMT, was inside of her home when police conducted a “no-knock raid” on her home. Thinking the police officers were intruders, Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, allegedly shot at police.

Louisville Metro Police officers returned fire, striking and killing Taylor.

Walker was originally arrested for firing at police, but later was released.

