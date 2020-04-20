Menu

Police: Man who hijacked Texas bus was sought in slaying

Posted at 7:51 AM, Apr 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-20 11:28:10-04

ROWLETT, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say a man who hijacked a Dallas-area bus before being killed in a shootout had been wanted for questioning in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend.

Police say Ramon Thomas Villagomez took over a Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus with two people aboard on Sunday.

Authorities say Villagomez was later killed in a shootout with officers.

The bus driver and a passenger on the bus weren't injured, but authorities say two officers suffered injuries that aren't life-threatening.

Police say Villagomez was wanted for questioning for the April 7 stabbing death of his girlfriend in San Antonio.

