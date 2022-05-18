Police continue to investigate woman for reportedly feeding monkeys Hot Cheetos

A woman who was filmed feeding animals Hot Cheetos at a zoo in El Paso, Texas is now saying she did not commit a crime.

A 38-second video shows Luz Elizabeth Rae climbing over a fence and entering a spider monkey enclosure.

After getting inside, she is seen crossing a 3-foot-deep moat and feeding monkeys Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. She then walks back and climbs out of the enclosure.

Rae was then charged with criminal trespassing and fired from her job at a law firm.

She also received a lot of criticism for feeding the monkeys the spicy snacks.

Zoo officials said the monkeys are on a strict diet and that they have a sign posted on the enclosure, asking visitors to not feed the animals.

Rae also argues that there was nothing that prevented her from going into the enclosure, but zoo officials said there were signs warning people to not enter the enclosure.

The zoo has since raised the height of the fence, which was 2-feet-tall at the time Rae entered.

El Paso police said an investigation into Rae’s trespassing case is still open and they are still gathering evidence.