Police confirm active shooter in Atlanta, multiple injuries reported

The Atlanta Police Department reports that it’s working on an active shooter situation.
Police are focused on a building in Midtown, on West Peachtree between 12th Street and 13th Street.
“We are aware of multiple people injured,” the police department tweeted.
A suspect has not been taken into custody, police said.
People in the area are asked to shelter in place. Others are asked to stay away.
BOLO - Suspect is still at large. pic.twitter.com/M8GkXa8dmM
— Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023
