Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Police confirm active shooter in Atlanta, multiple injuries reported

Atlanta,,Ga,Usa,-,06,07,20:,Atlanta,Police,Car
Shutterstock
Atlanta,,Ga,Usa,-,06,07,20:,Atlanta,Police,Car
Posted at 10:09 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 13:11:49-04

The Atlanta Police Department reports that it’s working on an active shooter situation.

Police are focused on a building in Midtown, on West Peachtree between 12th Street and 13th Street.

“We are aware of multiple people injured,” the police department tweeted.

A suspect has not been taken into custody, police said.

People in the area are asked to shelter in place. Others are asked to stay away.

Breaking story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Cruzando la Linea | Crossing the Line [2023]

WATCH: Cruzando la Linea, a KGUN 9 Special Presentation on the AZ-Mexico border and immigration