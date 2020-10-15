Menu

Police ask for help finding Lemur apparently stolen from San Francisco Zoo

San Francisco Zoo
Posted at 11:22 AM, Oct 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-15 14:22:12-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police say someone broke into the San Francisco Zoo and stole a ring-tailed lemur.

They said the 21-year-old male lemur named Maki was discovered missing shortly before the zoo opened to visitors Wednesday.

Investigators found evidence of a forced entry to the lemur enclosure and processed the scene for evidence.

They're seeking tips from the public, saying that Maki is an endangered animal that requires specialized care, and they are circulating a photo of a ring-tailed lemur.

The zoo boasts the largest outdoor lemur habitat in the country, housing seven different lemur species native to Madagascar.

