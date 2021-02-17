Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Police: 7 shot near transit station in north Philadelphia

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
police-lights
Posted at 2:23 PM, Feb 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-17 16:34:02-05

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say seven people have been wounded by gunfire near a transit station in north Philadelphia.

Police said two people were shot in the back shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority station in the Olney neighborhood.

Three other people were hit in an arm, ankle, and leg, respectively.

No information was immediately available on the injuries to two other victims.

Six were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and one to Temple University Hospital.

Their conditions weren't immediately available.

Police reported two firearms recovered and one person in custody.

According to The Associated Press, the shooting occurred next to Einstein Medical Center, where six victims were taken to be treated. The seventh victim was transported to Temple University Hospital.

None of the injured were transit system employees, The AP reported.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.