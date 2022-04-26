Police: 3-month-old California baby kidnapped by stranger

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped a 3-month-old baby from a home in San Jose, California.
The man walked into the home around 1 p.m. Monday and left with the child, Brandon Cuellar.
The family does not recognize the suspect.
Police released a video clip that shows the man walking down the sidewalk holding a baby carrier covered by a white blanket.
Authorities have not issued an Amber Alert because investigators do not have a vehicle description.
Brandon was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved onesie with dinosaurs.
Police said officers and FBI agents are going door-to-door in the area in an effort to find witnesses or gather information about the crime.
** Kidnapping Incident**
Officers are currently working this incident. The male you see in these images captured from a surveillance camera entered a residence in the 1000 block of Elm St.
He left with a 3 month old baby. The family does not recognize this suspect. pic.twitter.com/BJ0R44JOP2
— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 26, 2022