PlayStation 5 flies off shelves on first day of sales

Sony’s PlayStation 5 was released to the public on Thursday, but good luck finding one… at least at retail value.

The PlayStation 5 marked Sony’s newest generation console since the PlayStation 4 was released at the end of 2013. The PlayStation 5’s release coincides with Microsoft’s release this week of the XBOX Series X.

A number of Twitter users expressed frustration with the purchase process as a number of stores sold out of their stock. Stores liked Walmart said they’ll continue to update their quantities.

Some are using the initial scarcity of the console for profit.

The disc version of the Playstation 5 sells for $499, but the bidding has gone for more than twice that price on Ebay.

The PlayStation 5 offers a complete redesign to PlayStation’s classic controller. It also delivers graphics that are akin to powerful, more expensive gaming computers.

But some experts say if you’re unable to initially score a PS5 to not fret. The initial offering of games is slim, but with time, the number of games available for the PS5 platform will grow.

