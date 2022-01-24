Watch
Pilot safely ejected after landing 'mishap' on USS Carl Vinson

Hau Dinh/AP
FILE - In this Monday, March 5, 2018, file photo, a Vietnamese passenger boat sails past U.S aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson as it docks in Danang Bay, Vietnam. (AP Photo/ Hau Dinh, File)
Posted at 4:35 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 18:35:44-05

The pilot of an F-35C Lightning II was forced to safely eject from the aircraft following a landing "mishap" on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson.

The incident happened Monday after the flight conducted routine operations in the South China Sea, the military said.

The pilot was recovered by a military helicopter and is "stable," officials said.

Seven sailors were also injured during the incident. Three of them were flown to a treatment center in Manila, Philippines. The four others were treated on the aircraft carrier.

The three who were flown to the Philippines are "stable," the military said. The other four were treated and released.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

