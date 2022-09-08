PHOTOS: The life of Queen Elizabeth II

Share Facebook

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II kneels with her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edingburgh, at St. Pauls's Cathedral, Parish Church of the City of London, during her Silver Jubilee celebrations, June 7, 1977.

FILE - Britain's Princess Elizabeth is pictured with her first son, Prince Charles, at Buckingham Palace after his christening, in London, Dec. 15, 1948.

FILE - A view of Windsor Castle after a major fire, causing millions of pounds of damage, in Windsor, England. Nov. 20, 1992.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is followed by the Prince Philip, as they disembark the gangplank from the S.S. Gothic at Cristobal, Canal Zone, in Panama, Nov, 29, 1953.

FILE - Britain's Princess Elizabeth, holds her daugher Princess Anne after her christening, at Buckingham Palace, in London, Oct. 23, 1950.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd as she arrives in the Royal Box in the gardens of Buckingham Palace during the second concert to commemorate her Golden Jubilee, June 3, 2022.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she is presented with flowers by children during her walkabout in the market square Melrose, southern Scotland, May 29, 2002.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II accompanied by her husband the Duke of Edinburgh wave to wellwishers as they ride Tuesday, June 4, 2002, in the State Gold Coach from Buckingham Palace to St Paul's Cathedral, in London for a service of thanksgiving to celebrate her Golden Jubilee.

FILE - Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, kneeling, places his hands between those of Queen Elizabeth II, his wife, as he swears homage, during the Queen's Coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, in London, June 2, 1953.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, ride in the State Gold Coach enroute to St. Paul's Cathedral in London, June 4, 2022 for a service of thanksgiving to mark her Golden Jubilee.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, carrying the orb and the scepter, enters Buckingham Palace after her Coronation ceremony in London's Westminster Abbey, June 2, 1953.

FILE - Britain's Princess Elizabeth, a Junior Commander in the Auxiliary Territorial Service, receives a clock presented to her by her old associates at the camp where she received her early training, during a ceremony at the No. 1 M.T. Training Center, in Camberley, England, Aug. 3, 1945.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Philip drive by the wall dividing East and West Germany, during a sightseeing tour of West Berlin, May 27, 1965.

FILE - Britain's Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, after their wedding, Nov. 20, 1947.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II strolls in the grounds of her Scottish home in Balmoral castle, Scotland, with Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, Sept. 13, 1960.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II walks past staff and patients at the Mildmay HIV Centre in Kampala, Uganda, on the first day of her state visit to Uganda, Nov. 22, 2007.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles during the State Opening of Parliament at the House of Lords in London, Nov. 6, 2007.

FILE - Members of the Royal Family on the balcony of the Royal Opera House, Convent Garden in London, as they attend a Gala Silver Jubilee Performance of Opera and ballet, May 30, 1977. From left in the foreground, Britain's Prince Charles, Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and the Queen Mother.

FILE - President Heinrich Lubke of West Germany, centre right, stands with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, the first British monarch to visit Germany for 52 years, after her arrival at Villa Hammerschmidt, the presidential residence near Bonn, West Germany, May 18, 1965.

FILE - Irish police stand in front of supporters of the anti-British pressure group Eirigi as they take part in a protest against the state visit of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II to the Republic of Ireland in Dublin, May 18, 2011.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II bows her head after laying a wreath at the Irish War Memorial Gardens, dedicated to the 49,400 Irish soldiers who died in World War I, in Dublin, May 18, 2011.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre right and Prince Philip, left, are greeted by Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny and his wife Fionnala, right, at Government Buildings in Dublin, Wednesday, May 18, 2011.

FILE - In this Friday, June 10, 2016 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive for a National Service of Thanksgiving to mark the 90th birthday of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, June 10, 2016.

FILE - A high angled view of Britain's Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, leaving Westminster Abbey, after their marriage, in London.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she meets the cast following a Silver Jubilee Gala at the Royal Opera House at Covent Garden in London, May 30, 1977.

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks out of a window as she travels on a steam train en-route to Edinburgh in Scotland, Sept. 9, 2015.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II making her speech in Dublin Castle, Ireland during the state dinner taking place on the second day of her four-day state visit to Ireland, May 18, 2011.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh travel in a carriage during celebrations for the Silver Jubilee in London, June 7 1977.

FILE - In this file photo taken Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2015, a commemorative coin depicting Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is displayed at The Royal Mint, Llantrisant, Wales, Aug. 18, 2015.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is accompanied by a fireman as she tours the scene of a major fire at Windsor Castle, in England, Nov. 21, 1992.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II meets well wishers during a walkabout close to Windsor Castle as she celebrates her 90th birthday, in Windsor, England, April 21, 2016.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II cuts into a birthday cake baked by Nadiya Hussain, left, winner of the Great British Bake Off, during celebrations of her 90th birthday in Windsor, England, Thursday April 21, 2016.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in St. George's Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip, the man who had been by her side for 73 years, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, April 17, 2021.

FILE - Britain's Prince Charles, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations in central London, June 5, 2012.

FILE - Terry Hutt, a royal fan shows a card he has made for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in Windsor, England, April 20, 2016.

FILE - The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery stage a 41-Gun Royal Salute to celebrate Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's Sapphire Jubilee, marking the 65th anniversary of her accession to the throne in Green Park, London, Feb. 6, 2017.

FILE -Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, smiles as she leaves a service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, Oct. 12, 2021.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, arrives to attend a service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, Oct. 12, 2021.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II , foreground, fourth right, waves as she watches the flypast, with Prince Philip, third right, Prince William, centre, his son Prince George, front, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, centre left, Prince Charles, third left, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, second left, and Princess Anne on the balcony during the Trooping The Colour parade at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 11, 2016.

FILE - Elizabeth the Duchess of York smiles for a photo as a nurse holds her daughter Princess Elizabeth on her christening day, in London, May 29 1926.

FILE - Princess Elizabeth, centre, age 11, appears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation of her father, King George VI, right, in London, May 12, 1937.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, wearing the scarlet tunic of the Grenadiers, holds up 12-week-old son Prince Edward to the crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 13, 1964 after the traditional Trooping the Color ceremony at nearby Horse Guards Parade.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets well-wishers mourning the death of Diana, Princess of Wales. after arriving back at her official residence Buckingham Palace, in London, Sept. 5, 1997.

FILE - From right, Britain's Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Princess Anne, and Camilla Parker-Bowles, attend the "Prom At The Palace" concert on the grounds of Buckingham Palace as part of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee celebrations, in London, Saturday, June 1, 2002,

