Photographer says he saw group demolish the mysterious monolith in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A Colorado photographer says he watched the infamous monolith in southeast Utah fall to the ground and says he knows exactly how and why it disappeared last weekend.

The mystery monolith captured world-wide attention and intrigue after its discovery in a remote area southwest of Moab, on a 4x4 road near the Canyonlands Needles District. The silvery metallic structure has even inspired copycats to be erected on the other side of the world.

How it ended up in a secret spot a half a mile off the road is still a mystery, but adventure and outdoor photographer Ross Bernards says he was there when it came down.

Bernards, who is based in Colorado, explained that he's also a certified canyoneering guide. He's worked with outdoor brands like Kelty, Sierra Designs, and Utah-based Ogden Made.

He often finds himself in some of the most remote places in Utah, and said eastern Utah is his "happy place" — and when the monolith popped up there, Bernards decided to check it out in person.

He said he wanted to go out to the monolith before it disappeared or before the masses found out.

"I wanted to go out there and try light painting with my drone," Bernards said.

Bernards found the coordinates online, and he and three friends made the several-hour trek to the undisclosed location on Friday.

They arrived after dark, and Bernards said they ended up with the monolith all to themselves. The four of them took pictures of the monolith in the moonlight.

About an hour later, Bernards described what he saw after he said four other visitors walked up.

"One of them turns to my friends who are a little bit further up the canyon next to it...and said, 'Hope you got your photos,'" Bernards said.

After that, the two strangers gave the monolith a couple of big pushes, and it began to lean over.

"That's when the rest of them came up, and all four of them pushed it over to the one side and then pushed it back to the other side," Bernards said. "And it just fell straight onto the ground."

Just like that, Bernards watched the monolith that captivated and mystified people across the globe topple over.

"Right after it had fallen over and made a loud 'thud,' one of them said, 'This is why you don't leave trash in the desert,'" Bernards said.

He said the group of strangers broke the monolith down into pieces to throw in a wheelbarrow.

"As they were loading it up and walking away, they just said, 'Leave no trace,' and left," he said.

Bernards said he and his friends camped out overnight and even cleaned up some of the rivets left behind from the fall of the monolith.

The next morning, with the message from the monolith demolishers on his mind, Bernards found he was hardly the only person who set out to see the strange metal sculpture in person.

He took pictures that show several vehicles lined up and parked on the roadway, with more driving down toward the area.

"You could see the road from the dust just coming up, and you could just see car after car coming and going," Bernards said. "I mean, we probably saw 70 or 80 different cars there."

He said there were several people in each car, some with dogs wandering off of a leash.

Bernards talked about how he saw people walking everywhere on the land, some even hiking up the wrong canyon in search of the monolith. The visitors had swarmed an area miles up a high clearance 4x4 road. Bernards described seeing minivans and sedans trying to navigate the road.

Bernards said he worried that the increase in visitors would lead to search and rescue calls and place an undue burden on local authorities as well as the Bureau of Land Management.

"It made me understand exactly why these people (knocked the monolith down)," he said. "One of the reasons that we didn't stop them, is we all agreed with them."

Bernards says some have called him out, claiming he was part of the problem, and he said he completely understands.

Bernards said that he practices the "leave no trace" principle and expressed that his job is to visit off-the-beaten-path places responsibly.

He also explained he has a lot of experience with cross-desert navigation and four-wheel driving.

Still, he said he felt guilty afterward about making the trip.

After seeing the number of people who showed up, Bernards said the monolith didn't need to be out there.

"Leave the art to places where art should be and let mother nature have her space for art," he said.

For anyone who is buying into the conspiracy theories about how and why around the mystery metal monument and its sudden disappearance, Bernards can at least set the record straight.

"Aliens were not involved in any way, shape, or form in this thing. They had nothing to do with it. Nor was it some secret government project. None of that had anything to do with it" Bernards said. "It was clearly an art piece by someone."

This story was originally published by Lauren Steinbrecher on KSTU in Salt Lake City.