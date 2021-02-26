Menu

Peter Gotti, brother of notorious Gambino crime boss, dies in prison

ELIZABETH WILLIAMS/AP
This is an artist's sketch of Peter Gotti during a hearing at the Brooklyn Federal Court Friday March 26, 2004, in New York.
The brother of notorious Gambino crime boss John Gotti has died while serving a federal prison sentence, a person familiar with the matter has told The Associated Press.

The 81-year-old Peter Gotti died Thursday of natural causes while incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina.

Gotti was sentenced to a 25-year term for his conviction in 2003 on racketeering and other charges alleging he took charge of the Gambinos after his brother was locked up.

A former mobster and close confidant of John Gotti says Peter's kindness got in the way of leading the crime family.

