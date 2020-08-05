Menu

Pete Hamill, legendary New York columnist, has died at 85

Bebeto Matthews/AP
FILE - In this June 5, 2007 file photo, Pete Hamill responds during an interview at the Skylight Diner in New York. The longtime New York City newspaper columnist and author has died. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Posted at 7:12 AM, Aug 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-05 10:16:58-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime New York City newspaper columnist and author Pete Hamill has died.

His brother Denis Hamill said Pete died Wednesday morning in Brooklyn. He was 85.

The Brooklyn-born high school dropout wrote several books, including a bestselling memoir “A Drinking Life."

A son of Irish immigrants, Hamill wrote for the New York Daily News, the New York Post and Newsday. He also served as editor in chief of the Post during a few days in 1993 when its staff revolted against the temporary owner.

A passionate liberal, his open letter to Robert Kennedy helped persuade the senator to run for president.

Hamill was among those who wrestled a gun away from Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan in 1968 at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.

