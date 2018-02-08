"Pet friendly" license plate could soon be available in Idaho

Fair
Rep. Melissa Wintro, D-Boise, holds a mock up of the Idaho "pet friendly" license plate. Feb. 8, 2018
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho House Transportation & Defense Committee moved to introduce legislation Thursday that would create a "pet friendly" license plate.
The funds collected from sales of the plate would be used in a program to assist low-income families with the cost of spaying or neutering pets.
The goals of the program are:
Start-up fees would be reimbursed to the Idaho Transportation Department by the plate's sponsoring organization. ITD receives $13 per plate sold to offset the cost to administer the program.
The legislation awaits a full hearing.