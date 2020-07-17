Menu

Person in custody in killing of tech CEO found dismembered

Frank Franklin II/AP
A New York Police cruiser is parked at 265 East Houston Street Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in New York. Police say the dismembered body of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur has been found inside his luxury Manhattan condo. Fahim Saleh was found at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday inside his apartment on the Lower East Side.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Posted at 8:00 AM, Jul 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-17 11:00:21-04

NEW YORK (AP) — A person is in custody in connection with the killing of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur found dismembered inside his luxury Manhattan condo.

A law enforcement official said Friday the person in custody has been Fahim Saleh's personal assistant.

Saleh was found dead in a gruesome scene Tuesday afternoon inside his apartment on the Lower East Side.

Saleh was the CEO of a ride-hailing motorcycle startup called Gokada that began operating in Nigeria in 2018.

Authorities say a relative called police after going to check on Saleh and making the gruesome discovery.

