Pepsi ditches Sierra Mist for new Sprite rival

NEW YORK — Farewell, Sierra Mist. We barely knew ya.

The beverage that failed to challenge Sprite in the lemon-lime soda "wars" has been laid to rest. In it's place, Pepsi is introducing a new entry into the field that promises to deliver a "crisp, refreshing bite consumers have been longing for in the lemon lime flavored soda category."

Starry will make its way onto store shelves in the next few months, replacing Sierra Mist, which made its debut in 1999 and never caught on, let alone threatened Sprite for lemon-lime dominance.

The new Starry is caffeine-free and will also be offered in a Zero Sugar version.

"With Starry, we were able to create a game-changing recipe with the perfect balance of lemon lime flavor and sweetness compared to the competition," said Danielle Barbaro, Vice President at PepsiCo Beverages North America.

