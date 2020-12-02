Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

People magazine reveals its '2020 People of the Year'

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo
This combination photo shows Dr. Anthony Fauci, actress-singer Selena Gomez, actress-director Regina King and actor-activist George Clooney, who were named “2020 People of the Year" by People Magazine.
People magazine reveals its '2020 People of the Year'
Posted at 7:34 AM, Dec 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-02 09:36:51-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — People magazine has named Dr. Anthony Fauci, Selena Gomez, Regina King and George Clooney as the “2020 People of the Year.”

The magazine revealed its list Wednesday morning as part of a year-end double issue with four covers.

The four will be celebrated for their positive impact in the world during a challenging 2020.

Clooney, Fauci, Gomez and King will be separately featured on the magazine covers of the issue, which is out Friday.

Clooney is lauded for his advocacy work, Fauci for the fight against COVID-19, Gomez for aiding mental health initiatives and King for her support of marginalized communities.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7