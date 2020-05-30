Menu

Pentagon puts military police on alert to go to Minneapolis

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
John Minchillo/AP
Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 10:26 PM, May 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-30 01:28:13-04

As unrest spread across dozens of American cities on Friday, the Pentagon took the rare step of ordering the Army to put several active-duty U.S. military police units on the ready to deploy to Minneapolis, where the police killing of George Floyd sparked the widespread protests.

That's according to three people with direct knowledge of the orders who did not want their names used because they were not authorized to discuss the preparations. Soldiers from Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort Drum in New York have been ordered to be ready to deploy within four hours if called.

The troops could be used in addition to 500 Minnesota National Guard troops called up on Thursday.

