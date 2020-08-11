Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Pentagon offers military airwaves for 5G wireless networks

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jeff Chiu/AP
People look at different Samsung Galaxy S20 5G phones displayed at the Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Pentagon offers military airwaves for 5G wireless networks
Posted at 12:20 PM, Aug 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-11 15:20:23-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon plans to free up a big chunk of its military airwaves in the U.S. for high-speed internet service, part of a broader push to get ahead of China in the deployment of 5G wireless technology.

The Trump administration announced Monday that it has identified radio spectrum used for radar defense systems that can be shared with commercial telecommunications providers without compromising national security.

White House officials said that the Federal Communications Commission will be able to auction the 100 megahertz of “mid-band” spectrum beginning in December 2021 for use as soon as mid-2022.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson!