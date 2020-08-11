Pentagon offers military airwaves for 5G wireless networks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon plans to free up a big chunk of its military airwaves in the U.S. for high-speed internet service, part of a broader push to get ahead of China in the deployment of 5G wireless technology.

The Trump administration announced Monday that it has identified radio spectrum used for radar defense systems that can be shared with commercial telecommunications providers without compromising national security.

White House officials said that the Federal Communications Commission will be able to auction the 100 megahertz of “mid-band” spectrum beginning in December 2021 for use as soon as mid-2022.