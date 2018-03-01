Pennsylvania couples clutching AR-15 rifles renew wedding vows

Hundreds of parishioners gathered at a Pennsylvania church Wednesday to exchange or renew their wedding vows -- some clutching unloaded AR-15 rifles, according to CNN affiliate WFMZ-TV.
The event was led by Pastor Hyung Jin Moon at the controversial Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland.
Guns were zip-tied at the door and ammunition was not allowed in the church, WFMZ reported.It said the Wallenpaupack Area School District moved students of a nearby elementary school to other campuses.
He said the book of Revelations discussed Jesus Christ "ruling with a rod of iron." The Bible "tells us that God will shepherd His children with the rod of iron, guarding the flock not as a dictator, but as a loving father," he said. In the same sense, Moon said, God calls on his people to use the "rod of iron" to protect themselves.
Mass weddings
Moon is the son of Rev. Sun Myung Moon, who founded the Unification Church in the 1950s.
Before he died in 2012 at age 92, the elder Moon was a high-profile international evangelist for decades. He was famous for conducting mass weddings, including at New York City's Madison Square Garden and another one uniting 360,000 couples in South Korea.