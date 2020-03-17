Penguins waddle around aquarium to see other animals during coronavirus closure

CHICAGO, Ill. – What would you do at the Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium if you had free time during its closure? Check out the animals, of course!

That's what Wellington the penguin did Sunday when the aquarium was shuttered due to coronavirus.

The aquarium tweeted a video of Wellington looking at the fish in the Amazon Rising exhibit.

The little guy is one of several rockhopper penguins who got to take a walk – or a waddle – under the guidance of keepers.

The aquarium tells the Chicago Tribune that staff are getting creative about animal enrichment during the closure.

The facility won't reopen until the end of the month at the earliest.

