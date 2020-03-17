Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Penguins waddle around aquarium to see other animals during coronavirus closure

Posted: 1:33 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-17 16:48:26-04
items.[0].videoTitle
Shedd Aquarium penguins waddle to see other animals during coronavirus closure
Penguins waddle around aquarium to see other animals during coronavirus closure

CHICAGO, Ill. – What would you do at the Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium if you had free time during its closure? Check out the animals, of course!

That's what Wellington the penguin did Sunday when the aquarium was shuttered due to coronavirus.

The aquarium tweeted a video of Wellington looking at the fish in the Amazon Rising exhibit.

The little guy is one of several rockhopper penguins who got to take a walk – or a waddle – under the guidance of keepers.

The aquarium tells the Chicago Tribune that staff are getting creative about animal enrichment during the closure.

The facility won't reopen until the end of the month at the earliest.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.