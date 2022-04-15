Watch
Peeps are falling out of favor while Reese's Mini Peanut Butter Eggs take the lead

What's your favorite Easter candy?
Posted at 9:39 AM, Apr 15, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's that time of year and Easter-themed candies are everywhere.

Part of an egg-cellent basket typically includes Peeps sugarcoated marshmallows.

However, only 9% of people said their Peeps was their favorite candy, RetailMeNot claims.

Up 9% from 2021, Reese's Mini Peanut Butter Eggs topped the list with 35% of Americans surveyed favoring them as their favorite.

RetailMeNot's breakdown is as follows:

  1. Reese's mini peanut butter eggs - 35% (vs. 26% in 2021)
  2. Cadbury eggs - 21% (vs. 20% in 2021)
  3. Chocolate bunnies - 19% (vs. 16% in 2021)
  4. Jellybeans - 13% (vs. 24% in 2021)
  5. Peeps - 9% (vs. 14% in 2021)

RetailMeNot added people will spend an average of $55 this year on Easter celebrations.

