PAW Patrol Marshall Hat with Flashlight recalled due to fire hazard

Spirit Halloween is recalling the Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Deluxe Marshall Hat with flashlight because the batteries in the flashlight can overheat causing it to become hot and pose a burn and fire hazard.

Spirit Halloween received four reports of the flashlight overheating. No injuries or fires have been reported. About 20,000 hats were sold in the United States and Canada.

The PAW Patrol Marshall hats are red with a yellow ribbon, black and white spotted dog ears and a black flash light attached to the side of the hat. The flashlight comes included with the hat in the package. They were sold in stores from September 2015 through November 2017 for about $13.

Only flashlights with SKU 01292093 and date codes 1703RY01, 1603RY01, and 1503RY01 are involved in this recall.The SKU number and date codes are on the sewn in label under the ear on the hat. About 20,000 hats were sold in the U.S. and Canada.

Spirit Halloween asks consumers to immediately take the flashlight away from children, remove the batteries and throw it away.

Consumers cam get a full refund from Spirit Halloween by calling (866) 586-0155 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, emailing at GuestServices@spirithalloween.com or by going online to www.spirithalloween.com and clicking on product recall at the bottom of page.