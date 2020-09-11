Parking deck collapse in Atlanta leaves at least 1 injured

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — A parking deck under construction in Atlanta partially collapsed Friday and officials say at least one person was injured as a result.

Officials from Atlanta Fire Rescue say the collapse involved a prefabricated parking deck under construction in Atlanta’s Midtown section.

The injured worker had to be removed from the structure by firefighters using a crane.

Officials said multiple other workers were trapped.

W Peachtree Street @ Linden Ave, partial #collapse of pre-fabricated parking deck under construction. Multiple workers trapped. Injured worker just removed from structure by firefighters from Squad 4 by crane. #AFRD — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) September 11, 2020

This story is developing and will be updated.

