WGCL via CNN
Parking deck collapse in Atlanta leaves at least 1 injured
Posted at 10:21 AM, Sep 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-11 13:32:08-04

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — A parking deck under construction in Atlanta partially collapsed Friday and officials say at least one person was injured as a result.

Officials from Atlanta Fire Rescue say the collapse involved a prefabricated parking deck under construction in Atlanta’s Midtown section.

The injured worker had to be removed from the structure by firefighters using a crane.

Officials said multiple other workers were trapped.

This story is developing and will be updated.

