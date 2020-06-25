Menu

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

G.J. McCarthy/AP
FILE - This Jan. 16, 2014 file photo shows paintings hanging on a wall at Chuck E. Cheese's in Dallas. Chuck E. Cheese pizzeria, that Mecca of fun for children but the bane of many parents, is filing for bankruptcy protection. CEC Entertainment Inc. said Thursday, Jan. 25, 2020, it was filing for voluntary protection under Chapter 11 “in order to overcome the financial strain resulting from prolonged, COVID-19 related venue closures.” (G.J. McCarthy/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Posted at 8:04 AM, Jun 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-25 11:04:57-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for bankruptcy protection.

Parent company CEC Entertainment has reopened 266 of its 612 company-operated Chuck E Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants.

It did not elaborate on how willing parents are to again host birthday parties and other gatherings with so many cities still under tight restrictions on crowds.

CEO David McKillips said Thursday in press release that it has been "the most challenging event in our company's history."

“The Chapter 11 process will allow us to strengthen our financial structure as we recover from what has undoubtedly been the most challenging event in our Company’s history and get back to the business of delivering memories, entertainment, and pizzas for another 40 years and beyond,” said McKiilips in the release. “I am incredibly proud of what the CEC team has achieved over the past year as we launched the All You Can Play value gaming platform, expanded our remodel program, and found new ways to engage with families while our venues were closed. I’m confident in the strength of our team and our world-class brands and look forward to more fully implementing our strategic plan as we put these financial challenges behind us.”

The cases will be heard in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, officials said.

