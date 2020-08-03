Menu

Pandemic parody of 'Goodnight Moon' to be released in fall

AP
This cover image released by Philomel shows "Good Morning Zoom" by Lindsay Rechler, available October 6. (Philomel via AP)
Posted at 1:14 PM, Aug 03, 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — A popular online spoof of the children's favorite "Goodnight Moon," reworked for the coronavirus, will be published by Penguin Random House this fall.

The Penguin imprint Philomel Books announced Monday that "Good Morning Zoom" is scheduled for Oct. 6.

It's written by Lindsay Rechler and illustrated by June Park.

Currently self-published, "Good Morning Zoom" takes Margaret Wise Brown's beloved bedtime story and turns it into a narrative about Zoom, bread baking, homeschooling, and other familiar parts of life during the pandemic.

