Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Palm tree helps toddler survive 4-story fall from apartment

items.[0].image.alt
According to the Associated Press, Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll told WPLG that a palm tree under the window helped slow the speed of a 2-year-old girl who fell from a fourth-floor window of a Miami apartment.
Palm tree helps toddler survive 4-story fall from apartment
Posted at 8:13 PM, Nov 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-30 22:14:01-05

MIAMI (AP) — A 2-year-old girl is recovering after falling from a fourth-floor window of a Miami apartment.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll told WPLG that a palm tree under the window helped slow the speed of the child's fall early Monday.

She landed in some bushes.

She was being cuddled by her uncle and was crying when rescue crews arrived at the scene.

The girl was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

Miami Police Cmdr. Freddie Cruz told the TV station that detectives were trying to determine what led to the fall and whether the girl's parents bear any responsibility.

No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7