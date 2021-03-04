Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Palace to investigate after Meghan accused of bullying staff

items.[0].image.alt
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 file photo, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles during her visit with Prince Harry to Canada House, in London. Buckingham Palace said Wednesday, March 3, 2021, it was launching an investigation after a newspaper reported that a former aide had made a bullying allegation against the Duchess of Sussex. The Times of London reported allegations that the duchess drove out two personal assistants and left staff feeling “humiliated.” (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool Photo via AP, file)
Britain Meghan Lawsuit
Posted at 5:11 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 19:11:07-05

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says it is launching an investigation after a newspaper reported that a former aide had made bullying allegations against the Duchess of Sussex.

The Times of London reported allegations that the duchess drove out two personal assistants and left staff feeling "humiliated."

It said a complaint was made by Jason Knauf, then the communications secretary to Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry.

The palace said it was "clearly very concerned" about the allegations.

It said Wednesday the palace human resources team "will look into the circumstances outlined in the article."

A spokesman for the duchess said she was "saddened by this latest attack on her character."

The Associated Press reported that the allegations come four days prior to Meghan's scheduled broadcast of her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.