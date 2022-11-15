OSHA: Man 'immediately incinerated' after falling into pot full of molten iron

IRVING, Texas — A Caterpillar Inc. employee is dead after he fell into a pot full of molten iron heated to more than 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) broke the news Wednesday, revealing it was only the 39-year-old's ninth day on the job.

Investigators say if safety guards were installed, if might have prevented the accident.

"A worker's life could have been spared if Caterpillar had made sure required safety protections were in place, a fact that only adds to this tragedy," expressed OSHA Regional Administrator Bill Donovan in Chicago. "Producing more than 150,000 tons each year, Caterpillar's foundry is one of the nation's largest and they should be acutely aware of industry regulations to protect workers using smelters and other dangerous equipment."

According to OSHA, Caterpillar Inc. has received a violation and faces $145,027 worth in fines.

"Caterpillar's failure to meet its legal responsibilities to ensure the safety and health of workers leaves this worker's family, friends and co-workers to grieve needlessly," shared OSHA Area Director Christine Zortman in Peoria. "We implore employers to review the agency specific regulations to protect workers from falls into equipment in industrial settings."

Per federal safety regulations, Caterpillar Inc. was required to install guardrails or some type of restraint to protect their employees.