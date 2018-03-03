Oscars 2018: When do they start, where to watch, and who's hosting

The action kicks off a half hour earlier this year, starting at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on ABC.
Viewers will just have to wait and see if that extra time will translate into longer speeches by the winners.
What will people be talking about on the Oscars red carpet?
That could be tricky this year because E! host Ryan Seacrest is set to have his usual red carpet hosting duties.
Seacrest has been defending himself against an allegation of sexual misconduct. Though Seacrest was cleared of any wrongdoing by the network after a third-party investigation, strong support for the #MeToo movement and the Time's Up campaign might make for some awkward encounters.