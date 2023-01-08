Oscar Mayer searching for Wienermobile drivers to tour America

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Oscar Mayer is now recruiting the next class of drivers for its iconic Wienermobile.

These drivers are called 'hot doggers.'

Not only do they get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states; they also get to serve as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson at more than 200 events throughout the year.

Hot-doggers also document their journeys on social media.

The company says they are looking for graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure.

