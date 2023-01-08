Watch Now
Oscar Mayer searching for Wienermobile drivers to tour America

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Food Truck Mark Stehle AP Images for Oscar Mayer.jpg
Mark Stehle/AP Images for Oscar Mayer
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Food Truck Mark Stehle AP Images for Oscar Mayer.jpg
Posted at 4:43 PM, Jan 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 18:52:47-05

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Oscar Mayer is now recruiting the next class of drivers for its iconic Wienermobile.

These drivers are called 'hot doggers.'

Not only do they get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states; they also get to serve as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson at more than 200 events throughout the year.

Hot-doggers also document their journeys on social media.

The company says they are looking for graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure.

