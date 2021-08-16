Osaka donating tournament prize money to support Haiti earthquake relief efforts

Naomi Osaka said she would donate the prize money from her next tournament to support earthquake relief efforts in Haiti.

The tennis superstar, who is of Haitian and Japanese descent, made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday.

"Really hurts to see all the devastation that's going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can't catch a break," Osaka said in the tweet. "I know our ancestors blood is strong. We'll keep rising."

Osaka is the No. 2 seed in the world as she heads into next week's Western & Southern Open, which begins Monday in Cincinnati.

The four-time grand slam champion's pledge comes after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, which has claimed the lives of at least 1,300 people.

Osaka isn't the only athlete in the sports world to offer help.

Miami FC said in a tweet on Saturday that they are "working with local agencies to find ways to assist with relief efforts."