One Marine dead, eight others missing in amphibious assault vehicle accident off California coast

U.S. Marine Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) take a part in a landing operation during a military Exercise Baltops 2018 at the Baltic Sea near village Nemirseta in Klaipeda district, some 340 kms (211 miles) west north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania. Lithuania, Monday, June 4, 2018. A major U.S.-led military exercise with 18,000 soldiers from 19 primarily NATO countries has kicked off in the alliance's eastern flank involving Poland and the three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
Posted at 4:13 AM, Jul 31, 2020
CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — One Marine has died, two injured and eight others are missing after an amphibious assault vehicle accident off the coast of southern California.

In a Friday morning tweet from the I Marine Expeditionary Force, the accident happened Thursday and search and rescue efforts are underway with support from the Navy and Coast Guard.

All of the Marines involved were assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The Marine Expeditionary Force is the Marine Corps’ main warfighting organization.

