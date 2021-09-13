Watch
Oldest US veteran of WWII celebrates his 112th birthday

Gerald Herbert/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks holds a photo of him taken in 1943, as he celebrates his 110th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. Brooks celebrated his 112th birthday, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 with a drive-by party at his New Orleans home hosted by the National War War II Museum. Drafted in 1940, Brooks was a private in the Army’s mostly Black 91st Engineer Battalion. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Oldest WWII Vet Birthday
Posted at 2:54 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 17:54:40-04

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man who is the oldest living World War II veteran in the United States has marked his 112th birthday.

Lawrence Brooks celebrated Sunday with a drive-by party at his New Orleans home hosted by the National World War II Museum.

Festivities included a Jeep parade, a live performance from the museum vocal trio, and entertainment from New Orleans musicians.

Brooks was born in 1909 in Norwood, Louisiana, and has lived in Louisiana since 1929, the Associated Press reported.

Drafted in 1940, Brooks was a private in the Army's mostly Black 91st Engineer Battalion.

The unit was stationed in New Guinea and the Philippines and built infrastructures such as bridges, roads, and airstrips.

During his service, Brooks had to deliver a load of barbed wire to the front when one of the engines in the plane he was in went out.

Brooks described the moment in an oral history about his service.

He said to conserve weight, he unloaded the barbed wire and told the two men in the cockpit, who had parachutes, that if the plane went down, he was going to latch onto one of them, according to the AP.

Brooks said they made it through, and they all "had a big laugh about that.”

