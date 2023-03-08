Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Officials urging U.S. citizens to avoid travel to areas of Mexico due to crime, kidnappings

Two abducted Americans have been found dead, two others found alive
Four American citizens were kidnapped in Matamoros, Mexico last week.
Holiday Travel
Posted at 6:11 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 20:11:56-05

The U.S. Department of State is urging travelers to exercise caution when traveling to areas of Mexico as officials continue to investigate a deadly kidnapping situation involving four Americans.

On March 3, officials released information about police activity in the border city of Matamoros, urging U.S. citizens not to travel in the area and telling U.S. government employees to avoid the area.

Two U.S. citizens who were missing for several days after a violent abduction have since been found dead and two others are alive, the state’s governor said Tuesday.

Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal said that one of the surviving U.S. citizens was wounded and the other was not.

RELATED: 2 Americans kidnapped in Mexico found dead, 2 found alive

Currently, officials are telling U.S. citizens:

Do Not Travel to:

Reconsider Travel To:

Exercise Increased Caution When Traveling To:

Exercise Normal Precautions When Traveling To:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE