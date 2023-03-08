Officials urging U.S. citizens to avoid travel to areas of Mexico due to crime, kidnappings

The U.S. Department of State is urging travelers to exercise caution when traveling to areas of Mexico as officials continue to investigate a deadly kidnapping situation involving four Americans.

On March 3, officials released information about police activity in the border city of Matamoros, urging U.S. citizens not to travel in the area and telling U.S. government employees to avoid the area.

Two U.S. citizens who were missing for several days after a violent abduction have since been found dead and two others are alive, the state’s governor said Tuesday.

Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal said that one of the surviving U.S. citizens was wounded and the other was not.

Currently, officials are telling U.S. citizens:

Do Not Travel to:



Colima state due to crime and kidnapping .

and . Guerrero state due to crime .

. Michoacan state due to crime and kidnapping .

and . Sinaloa state due to crime and kidnapping

and Tamaulipas state due to crime and kidnapping.

and Zacatecas state due to crime and kidnapping.



Reconsider Travel To:



Exercise Increased Caution When Traveling To:



Exercise Normal Precautions When Traveling To:

