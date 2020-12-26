Menu

Officers commended for response to explosion in Nashville: 'They are heroes'

Metro Nashville Police Department
The six MNPD officers who worked to evacuate persons on 2nd Avenue early Christmas morning
Posted at 12:39 PM, Dec 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-26 15:57:20-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Metro Police have identified the six officers who first responded to the scene of the downtown explosion Christmas morning.

City officials say these officers showed up to a "shots fired" call on 2nd Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Upon arrival, an RV on the street played a recording and countdown, saying the vehicle contained a bomb and warning everyone to leave the area. The officers helped several people evacuate before the RV exploded shortly after, around 6:30 a.m.

"They immediately began knocking on doors, not knowing when the bomb would go off," Chief John Drake said at a press conference Saturday night. "They didn't think of themselves...they thought of the citizens of Nashville. They saved lives today, and their heroism should be noted."

  • Officer Brenna Hosey
  • Officer James Luellen
  • Officer Michael Sipos
  • Officer Amanda Topping
  • Officer James Wells
  • Sergeant Timothy Miller

Mayor John Cooper commended the officers as well.

"They took swift action, directed people away, even when their own lives were in peril. This is a year we understand what first responders mean to our community time and time again."

This story was originally published by Kelsey Keny at WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

