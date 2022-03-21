Officer used stun gun on Black delivery driver during traffic stop in Tennessee, video shows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Video footage shows a Tennessee police officer fired his stun gun at a food delivery driver who began recording his traffic stop, saying he was feeling unsafe.

The incident took place in Collegedale, Tennessee, located near Chattanooga, on March 10. Attorney Ryan Wheeler says his client, DoorDash delivery driver Delane Gordon, faces charges of speeding, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.

Wheeler says Gordon began recording the encounter during a stop by a police officer when he began feeling uncomfortable. Video shows Gordon repeatedly asking the officer to speak with his supervisor, while the officer accuses Gordon of "resisting."

"Sir, I feel uncomfortable; please get your supervisor," Gordon said.

"I don't give a s*** what you feel like. I said get out," the officer said.

The video shows that the officer grabbed Gordon and tried to pull him out of his car before using the stun gun.

Gordon's legal team says the motorist is Black and the officer is white.

According to WTVC-TV, Gordon's legal team said he was just "300 feet" from his delivery destination when the incident occurred.

Police and a sheriff's office are conducting separate investigations.

Wheeler added that Gordon had no criminal history prior to the incident.

"In this situation, Delane was scared. Delane asked for additional officers to come to the scene because he was scared," Wheeler said.