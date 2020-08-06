Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

NYC prosecutor sought records from Trump's bank

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Evan Vucci/AP
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
NYC prosecutor sought records from Trump's bank
Posted at 6:31 PM, Aug 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-05 21:31:34-04

The New York prosecutor who has been fighting to get President Donald Trump’s tax returns got a bank last year to turn over other Trump financial records. The New York Times reported Wednesday that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance sent a subpoena last year to Deutsche Bank as part of his investigation into Trump’s business dealings.

The Times cited four people familiar with the inquiry. Vance’s office declined to comment. Attorneys for Trump and Deutsche Bank didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Vance is a Democrat. Trump has called his investigation “a continuation of the witch hunt.”

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School Backpack SOS!