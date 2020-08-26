Menu

NWS issues thunder watch as Hurricane Laura makes landfall in Louisiana

NWS issues thunder watch as Hurricane Laura makes landfall in Louisiana
Posted at 1:01 PM, Aug 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-26 16:01:40-04

As Hurricane Laura begins making landfall, the National Weather Service is using tornado watches for parts of Louisiana.

Several thunderstorms have prompted a tornado warning in southern Louisiana, which is producing wind gusts up to 70 mph.

A special bulletin by the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center cautioned that “tornado potential is increasing.”

In western Louisiana, water levels are increasing, up to 3 feet already in some areas.

“Reports show storm surge already rapidly rising at Holly Beach, LA and adjacent coastal areas,” NWS tweeted. “If you are under a mandatory evacuation, you should leave NOW!”

