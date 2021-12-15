NWS forecasts more severe storms, tornado threats Wednesday

The National Weather Service says several states are projected to get slammed with severe weather on Wednesday.

On Twitter, the agency issued two “never-before-seen outlooks” for dangerous weather in Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin and the southern and central plains.

The storms in Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, the agency said, could contain wind gusts of 80-100 mph, with tornadoes likely to happen.

What makes the storms concerning is that they are projected to roll in after dark.

In Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, southern Nebraska, and the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles, the agency said conditions of dangerous, life-threatening fire weather could spread quickly due to extreme winds and dry conditions.

Wednesday's severe weather comes less than a week after tornadoes ripped through Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee, killing at least 88 people.

In the Texas Panhandle and western Kansas, more than 80 mph wind gusts were recorded

In Lamar, Colorado, wind gusts of 107 mph were reported.