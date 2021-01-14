Menu

Nurse who works in COVID-19 unit wins $1 million lottery prize

Posted at 9:10 PM, Jan 13, 2021
A nurse in North Carolina received a phone call that changed her life last week. Terri Watkins of Durham County, North Carolina, was informed by state lottery officials that she won a $1 million prize.

Watkins played the lottery’s $300,000,000 Supreme Riches second-chance drawing. Winners receive a phone call or email informing them of their winnings. Hers was one of 513,000 entrants in the second-chance drawing.

“I thought that it was not real, couldn’t be real. It’s still something that I really don’t believe, I’m still in some shock here,” Watkins told lottery officials.

Watkins is a nurse in a COVID-19 unit at a long-term care facility.

“Just seeing some of the things that I’ve had to see, I am very thankful. I had been praying for something to help me with this situation. It really is a great thing. I’m very blessed,” she said.

Watkins claimed the prize at lottery headquarters last week. She opted to take a lump-sum payment, which after taxes, gave her a take-home amount of $424,500.

“I’m just gonna take it slow and easy and figure out what I’m gonna do,” said Watkins. “I would love a new home, but I’ve just got to take time and put it in the right place.”

