Novak Djokovic in Australian 'immigration detention' hotel following visa dispute

Novak Djokovic may not get a chance to defend his Australian Open title.

According to The Associated Press, Djokovic is confined to an "immigration detention" hotel in Australia.

Djokovic was denied entry into the country after a mix-up with his visa.

The world no. 1 tennis player flew to Australia after he said he was granted a medical exemption to play in the Australian Open.

The tournament requires all players to be vaccinated or be granted a medical exemption. Upon arrival, the government reportedly said Djokovic did not have a valid medical exemption.

Djokovic has appealed the cancellation of his visa. His case is scheduled to be heard on Monday.

The Serbian is a nine-time Australian Open champion. A win this year would break a tie between Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most grand slam singles titles for a male tennis player.

The Australian Open begins Jan. 17.