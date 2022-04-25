Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

North Dakota lawmaker Ray Holmberg quits after reportedly texting with man jailed for child porn

Ray Holmbert
Will Kincaid/AP
FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations Committee meeting at the Capitol in Bismarck, N.D., on Jan. 7, 2009. (AP Photo/Will Kincaid, File)
Ray Holmbert
Posted at 1:42 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 16:54:11-04

North Dakota's longest-serving state senator says he'll resign following a report that he had traded scores of text messages with a man jailed on child pornography charges.

Republican Ray Holmberg already had stepped down as head of a powerful panel that oversees the Legislature's business between sessions after a published report that he had exchanged scores of text messages with a man jailed on child pornography charges. Holmberg's resignation is effective June 1.

He had risen to become one of the state's most powerful lawmakers in a career that spanned 46 years.

79-year-old Holmberg released a statement that said, “Recent news stories have become a distraction for the important work of the legislative assembly during its interim meetings,” he said. “I want to do what I can, within my power, to lessen such distractions.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰