Norovirus spreading across the US, CDC data shows

Cases of norovirus are climbing in the U.S., according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At the beginning of the year, state health departments reported 25 outbreaks. That's nearly double the amount of outbreaks reported at the beginning of 2022.

While higher than in 2022, the CDC says the latest numbers are still consistent with trends over the last decade. The agency notes that the peak season for norovirus is from December to March.

In late February 2022, norovirus exceeded trends that were seen over the last decade with more than 100 outbreaks reported.

The CDC says anyone can contract norovirus. It's spread by having direct contact with an infected person, consuming contaminated food or water or touching contaminated surfaces and putting your unwashed hands in your mouth.

Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain.

The CDC notes that people usually get better between one to three days.

