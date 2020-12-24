Menu

No injuries reported after reported shooting at mall in North Carolina, police say

Police lights
Posted at 4:47 PM, Dec 24, 2020
PINEVILLE, N.C. — Multiple agencies are "actively searching" a mall in North Carolina after receiving reports of an active shooter.

Pineville police say the Carolina Place Mall has been evacuated and there are no injuries reported.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they are assisting the Pineville Police Department.

CMPD says anyone looking to reunite with shoppers that were inside the mall as it was being evacuated is advised to go to the Sam's Club located across the parking lot of the mall.

