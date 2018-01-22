No 'envelopegate' at Oscars this year

Measures taken to ensure correct winner announced

Associated Press
8:30 AM, Jan 22, 2018

Not only did "Moonlight" pull out a surprise win over "La La Land" for best picture, but their big moment came after presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway accidentally announced the wrong winner.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The film academy and its accounting firm, PwC, are announcing a spate of new rules Monday meant to avoid an envelope gaffe like at last year's show, when "La La Land" was mistakenly announced as the winner instead of "Moonlight."
 
PwC U.S. Chairman Tim Ryan tells The Associated Press that the new protocols include additional personnel and oversight, as well as practicing what to do if a presenter reads the wrong name.
 
A third balloting partner with a complete set of winners' envelopes is being added to the show's control room as a failsafe.
 
Nominations for the 90th Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday. Winners will be revealed during a ceremony on March 4.

