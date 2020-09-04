Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

No 7th trial for Mississippi man freed from prison in 2019

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
Curtis Flowers speaks with reporters as he exits the Winston-Choctaw Regional Correctional Facility in Louisville, Miss., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Flowers’ murder conviction was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court for racial bias was he was granted bond by a circuit judge and is free, with a number of conditions for the first time in 22 years. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
No 7th trial for Mississippi man freed from prison in 2019
Posted at 4:53 PM, Sep 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-04 19:53:37-04

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man freed from prison last year after 22 years will not be tried a seventh time in a quadruple murder case.

A judge dismissed the charges Friday after the state attorney general's office said prosecutors no longer had any credible witnesses.

Curtis Flowers was released from custody Dec. 16 for the first time in 22 years.

Flowers was convicted four times in the 1996 killings of four people at a furniture store in the north Mississippi city of Winona: twice for individual slayings and twice for all four killings.

There were two mistrials. Each conviction was overturned.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the last conviction citing racial bias in jury selection.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...