Nissan recalls about 323K Pathfinders due to risk of hoods opening unexpectedly

Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - This photo was taken on Feb. 14, 2013, and shows the Nissan logo on the grill of a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder on display at the 2013 Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 13:06:01-04

Nissan recalls one of their SUV models due to hoods popping up unexpectedly, blocking the driver's view.

The vehicle involved in the recall is 2013 to 2016 Pathfinders.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the secondary hood latch could malfunction and remain unlatched when the hood is closed.

This could cause the hood to open unexpectedly while the car is in motion.

In documents posted on NHTSA's website, dust and dirt could accumulate on and around the bell crank lever pivot joint, which could cause the latch to remain in the open position even if the hood is closed.

The Japanese automobile manufacturer is working on a way to fixing the problem.

A letter to notify owners should be expected beginning July 18.

