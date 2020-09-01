Niecy Nash surprises with wedding to singer Jessica Betts

Menu

Niecy Nash arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala on Dec. 11, 2019, in Los Angeles. The actress and comedian surprised fans with a weekend wedding to singer Jessica Betts. Nash and Betts posted Instagram photos Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, of their outdoor ceremony in a lush garden setting. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 9:31 AM, Sep 01, 2020
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Niecy Nash surprised fans with her weekend wedding to singer Jessica Betts.

Nash and Betts posted Instagram photos Monday of their outdoor marriage ceremony.

The actress also posted pictures on her Twitter account.

The couple had kept their relationship under wraps, and the revelation of the ceremony also served as a coming out for Nash, who had not publicly been in a relationship with a woman before.

She wrote "#PlotTwist" in another Instagram post with a photo of herself and Betts, along with a rainbow emoji.

Nash recently divorced husband Jayson Tucker.

Nash is known for her roles in the television series "Reno 911" and "Claws."

