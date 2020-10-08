Nextdoor's Treat Map now offers ways to celebrate Halloween amid pandemic

The app Nextdoor announced its added new features for families looking to celebrate Halloween safely amid the pandemic.

According to the social networking company, their Treat Map, which has been up and running since Oct. 1, typically shows homes that pass out candy in your neighborhood.

This year, the company added new features, including homes displaying Halloween decorations, so you can drive by to look at the spooky decor.

The maps will also show which homes have pumpkin projects or participate in a costume wave parade, which is where you wave at your neighbors safely from your vehicles while wearing your favorite costumes.